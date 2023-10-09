Delta Airlines to pay customers millions in lawsuit

(CNN) — Delta Airlines will pay millions of dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by customers.

The customers sued Delta claiming the airline wouldn’t refund their canceled flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

instead of issuing refunds, delta provided customers with credit for future travel.

The lawsuit claimed that policy was unfair and deceptive.

Delta will pay $27 million dollars to customers who filed claims in the lawsuit on top of interest and legal fees.