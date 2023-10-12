ABC’s of Education: Orangeburg students to take pledge against gun violence

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — More than 13,000 students at Orangeburg-area schools will take a pledge against gun violence. It’s all a part of the ‘Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence’ which happens every year.

The gathering will take place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Marion High School which located at 3656 Tee Vee Road in Santee.

For details on how you can join to take the pledge or learn more about it click on the link HERE