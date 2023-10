Newberry deputies search for attempted burglary suspect

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO)– newberry county deputies are searching for a person wanted for Attempted Burglary.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, investigators have identified and issued warrants for James Peterson after being identified on a home surveillance camera attempting to enter a residence in the Stoney Hill Community.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.