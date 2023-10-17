Former Gamecock baseball legend, broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away

A pillar in the University of South Carolina athletics community died this week, according to one prominent local radio figure.

Tommy Moody, a former Gamecock baseball star and the team’s radio broadcaster, passed away at age 69.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of my dear friend Tommy Moody,” Jay Phillips from 107.5 The Game posted Tuesday night on social media. “He was an amazing father, grandfather, friend and colleague. His love of Carolina was immense, but his love for his family was so much greater. We love you Tommy. Thank you for gracing our lives.”

Moody, an AC Flora High School graduate, played for the Gamecocks in the 1970’s and served as the team’s radio color commentator since 2000.

He also hosted and co-hosted shows on multiple radio stations in Columbia since the 1990’s.

USC coaches took time to remember him on Tuesday night.

We lost one of the most genuine, authentic people in our community today. Tommy Moody was always a pleasure to be around. I loved our talks of all things Gamecocks, baseball, and history. They will stay with me for a long time. We will miss you greatly Tommy. Rest in peace. — Mark Kingston (@CoachKingUSC) October 18, 2023

You’re absolutely right @JayPhilips1075 …So sorry Awful news for #GamecockNation He loved being a #Gamecock …Just saw him at Carolina Calls 3 weeks ago Prayers to his family -Rest In Peace https://t.co/f9aTIYcuvY — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) October 18, 2023

Moody passed away in his sleep, according to multiple sources close to the family.

He’s survived by two daughters and two grandsons.