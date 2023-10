Image: Indie Grants Young Filmmakers Project Application LOGO

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Young Filmmakers Project is now accepting submissions.

The project is a statewide film contest for high school students.

Competitors can win cash and prizes, and have their films screened at special events.

To enter, teams of students will have to make a short film following a creative challenge.

entries are due March 18, 2024 on Indie Grants website by clicking on the link provided HERE