Richland District One comments on student hit by car

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland School District One is responding to a incident that has left a third grade student hospitalized. According to authorities, the child was struck by a car at the intersection of Universal and Songbird Drive while walking to Mill Creek Elementary School Wednesday morning.

School officials could not go into detail about the severity of the injuries the child sustained, but did confirm Wednesday night that the child remains hospitalized.

Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement in regards to the student that was struck saying, “This morning (October 18, 2023), a Mill Creek Elementary School student was hit by a vehicle while walking to school. The student, who is a third-grader at Mill Creek, was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The accident is under investigation by law enforcement. We ask everyone to join us in praying for the student’s full and speedy recovery.”

District officials say the SC Highway Patrol is investigating.