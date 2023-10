S.C. unemployment rate is steadily moving in the right direction

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate continues to head in the right direction.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), the state’s jobless rate is at two point nine percent, down from 3 percent last month.

The agency says more than two million people are working in South Carolina.

While the national unemployment rate is three point eight percent.