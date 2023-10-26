Deputies arrest second suspect in connection to MLILY bomb threat

Fairfield Co., SC. (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in connection with a bomb threat that was directed at the MLILY plant Wednesday. Thursday evening, authorities arrested Joshua English and charged him with one count of Bomb Threats/Conspiring to Make a Bomb Threat.

Image: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

This arrest comes just one day after the arrest of another suspect, Markelyis Gibson also charged with one count of Bomb Threats/Conspiring to Make a Bomb Threat. Deputies say an employee reported the call to authorities Wednesday leading deputies to begin investigating the threat immediately.

Image: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Montgomery released a statement Thursday praising the fast work from law enforcement agencies saying,

“I want to thank our deputies for their hard work in rapidly developing this investigation which resulted in two quick arrests. I, again, want to thank our local partners for their assistance during this incident. The Winnsboro Dept. of Public Safety, the Fairfield County Fire Service, Fairfield County EMS, and Fairfield County Transit were very vital in making this a successful response to this incident.”

Both men are being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center where they are awaiting a bond hearing.