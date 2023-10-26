IMPROVING BELVEDERE: Lawmakers work to restore former glory to historic Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The heavy flooding that occurred in Columbia in 2015 might be a distant memory for some residents. For others, they are still dealing with the effects.

Homes in the Belvedere community suffer from water damage and mold as well as outdated or malfunctioning utilities.

However, a new initiative led by elected officials hopes to transform the neighborhood.

“Mr. McDowell called me one day and was talking about this neglect. He asked if the state could assist the city because the disaster recovery program was a disaster,” said Rep. Leon Howard.

Now, using 4 million dollar funds secured from the state budget, Representative Leon Howard and councilman Ed McDowell have seen that 20 houses have been repaired. They call this just Phase One of the Belvedere neighborhood improvement project.

“It’s going to take some time to ensure that the people in these communities are made whole. The majority of the citizens out here are elderly, African-American seniors,” Howard said. “They are on fixed incomes and otherwise would not have the resources to get their home repaired if not for this program.”

“It makes me cry but I don’t want to cry today. It fills my heart to see this going on,” said Diane Wiley, Belvedere neighborhood president. “I had seen other neighborhoods getting work done. Why did it take us so long?”

Wiley’s house was damaged by flooding in 2015 and is now receiving much needed repairs.

“The air conditioning, heating and air, roofing, electrical. The water had come in and burnt my box,” Wiley remembers. “I’m surprised we weren’t burnt up in the house when it knocked out the lights and everything.”

Many others in the neighborhood are also receiving renovations or are set to receive work done in future. For one woman, seeing her mother’s home brought up to living condition has been a relief.

“Just knowing that she has a roof over her head and everything works well means we don’t have to be wondering if she’s cold at night or if the AC is going to go out,” said Angela Richardson, whose mother lives in Belvedere. “We were concerned she would fall through the floor. It takes a load off of our minds completely. As for me, I’ll be able to rest a lot better.”

Representative Howard says he hopes to acquire more funds in the future to transform more neighborhoods in Columbia.