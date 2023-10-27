Three charged in Lee Co. murder

Lee Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Two men are now charged with murder after a shooting at a Lee Co. grocery store last week.

Deputies say the victim, Karon Commander died from his injuries after he was found shot at Sambo’s Grocery Store on Sumter Highway on October 18th.

Drayquan Shaw and Dequa Davis are each charged with the fatal shooting while Khayla Davis is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

All three are being held at the Sumter Co. Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.

This incident is still under investigation.