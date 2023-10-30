Woman injured in shooting in Eastover

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One woman is recovering after a shooting in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday night there was a shooting at a home on the 200 block of House Road, off Hollifield Road in Eastover.

Officials say it was the result of a domestic situation where there was an altercation between two female cousins.

According to investigators, one woman shot the other.

The victim is in the hospital recovering with non-life threatening injuries and the other is being held at the detention center.