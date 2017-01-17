White Knoll HS Student, USC Commit Dies Unexpectedly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia has confirmed that White Knoll High student and USC baseball commitment, Brett Williams, has died.
University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook tweeted his condolences after the news broke about Brett’s death.
Go rest high #22
— Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) January 17, 2017
2day our community lost a great kid, a great son, a great teammate, and a “coaches dream”.Our heart aches 4 Williams family. God Bless them!
— Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) January 17, 2017
