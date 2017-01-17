White Knoll HS Student, USC Commit Dies Unexpectedly

by Kimberlei Davis

File

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia has confirmed that White Knoll High student and USC  baseball commitment, Brett Williams, has died.

University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook tweeted his condolences after the news broke about Brett’s death.

Our Alexis Frazier will have more on this breaking news story.

Connect with the writer:

Download the ABC Columbia app for iPhone or Android

0

Related

Victim in 1-77 Accident Identified
S.C. Representatives Weigh In On Inauguration Boyc...
Crews Battle Apartment Fire in Orangeburg
Crews Battle Large Apartment Fire in Orangeburg Co...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android