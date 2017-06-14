Rep. Steve Scalise among those shot at Virginia park: Reports



ABC News/WOLO Two officers were also shot and one suspect in custody, according to initial law enforcement reports.

The shooting took place in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, where a number of members of Congress were practicing for the annual charity congressional baseball game set for tomorrow.

Witness Ben Childers told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” he was in his apartment when he heard gunshots and he said he saw congressional members running off a baseball field.

“There were three members that were kind of headed over toward our apartment, so we ran down and got them into our apartment so they could shelter in place. They also said that Steve Scalise had been shot and was on the ground on the baseball field,” Childs said.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, told CNN, “I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, ‘Bam.’ And I look around and behind third base … I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body.

“At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream,” Brooks added. “He was shot.”

Brooks said he took off his belt and he and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding. A source told ABC News that Scalise’s injury was not life-threatening.

1/3 A shattered window near the scene where shots were fired in Alexandria, Va. where members of Congress were gathered. JoeMiscavige/Twitter

2/3 Map showing location of Alexandria, Virginia and Washington, D.C. where shots were fired near where congressmen were gathered, June 14, 2017. ABC News

3/3 House Majority Whip. Steve Scalise speaks to the media, May 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images





Brooks said a security detail shot back at the active shooter. Brooks estimated that 50 to 100 shots were fired.

The Alexandria Police Department said victims were being transported to local hospitals.

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

The FBI has arrived at the scene of the shooting, which is about 7 miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president and vice president are aware of the developing situation.

ABC News’ Mike Levine contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.