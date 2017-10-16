Dowdle set for surgery on broken leg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will Muschamp announced on his weekly Sunday teleconference that Rico Dowdle will have surgery on a broken bone in his left leg either Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

The Gamecocks’ starting running back suffered the injury in the second quarter of USC’s 15-9 win over Tennessee in Knoxville Saturday and is out indefinately. It’s the same injury previously sustained by wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end KC Crosby.

Dowdle led Carolina in rushing during his freshman season. On 60 attempts in 2017, he’s gained 206 yards and run for one touchdown. He is 30 yards shy of 1000 career rushing yards.