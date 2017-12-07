SC State’s Ty Solomon released from hospital in NC

BY: TYRIA GOINES

RALEIGH, N.C. — S.C. State point guard Ty Solomon was released from a hospital in Raleigh, N.C. where he was receiving care following a collapse during a match against N.C. State last Saturday.

The S.C. State Bulldogs were playing against N.C. State at the PNC Arena basketball court in Raleigh, N.C.

Solomon collapsed while sitting on the bench with 13:08 to play in the first half of the Wolfpack’s 103-71 win. During his collapse, he was unconscious, not breathing, and without a pulse. While on the sideline of the basketball court, Solomon received CPR and his heart was shocked back into rhythm by an automated external defibrillator. Solomon did not have any history with heart related ailments before his collapse.

In a statement released by UNC Rex Healthcare, Solomon’s family expressed gratitude for all who aided him.

Solomon was released Thursday from UNC Rex Healthcare’s N.C. Heart and Vascular Hospital, where he had been in the intensive care unit since his collapse. He returns home to Charleston, S.C., with his family. His basketball future remains uncertain.