Update on the status of USC suspended guard Rakym Felder

BY: TYRIA GOINES
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Frank Martin has said he is going to meet with suspended point guard Rakym Felder about a possible return to USC and the university’s basketball program.

Felder, a sophomore, was suspended in mid-August after an arrest in mid-July that according to police reports started with Felder spitting on a woman which led to a large brawl to break out. The charges have since been dropped.

That was Felder’s second suspension from the basketball program. He was arrested previously in October 2016 after knocking a victim unconscious and then assaulting a Columbia police officer after being tased, according to a report from the Columbia Police Department.

Frank Martin has said he will either travel to New York on December 21 or 22 to meet with Felder.

