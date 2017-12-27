USC struggles early, answers late to beat Limestone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Frank Booker was 5 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 17 points to lead South Carolina to a 74-45 victory over Limestone on Wednesday.

Freshman David Beatty added 16 points for the Gamecocks (9-3) while Maik Kotsar had 13.

South Carolina closed the first half on a 17-2 run to take a 34-25 lead. The Gamecocks scored the first 12 points of the second half to take control.

Kenny Hairston had 14 points for the Division II Saints (6-8) and T.J. Shappard added 12.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks attacked the basket a lot in the second half Wednesday afternoon, and finished with a 34-8 advantage in points in the point. Carolina also held a 52-38 edge on the glass for the game.

NOTABLE

The Gamecocks improve to 9-0 in the 2017-18 season when scoring 70-plus points.

Frank Booker tied a career-high with five 3-pointers. The graduate transfer has made three or more triples in eight of the team’s 11 games. Carolina is 8-1 when he hits multiple 3s.

True freshman David Beatty scored a career-high 16 points in 22 minutes off the bench. He went 6-for-11 from the field and also had three assists.

Maik Kotsar had 13 points, marking his first game in double-figures since scoring 12 against Temple on Nov. 30 at Madison Square Garden.

Graduate transfer Wesley Myers had a career-high six assists today.

Gamecock head coach Frank Martin announced prior to today’s game that redshirt junior guard Kory Holden is out indefinitely due to a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury Dec. 19 in the second half at Clemson.

UP NEXT

South Carolina begins SEC play when it travels to face Ole Miss on Sunday. Tip time for the contest is set for 6 p.m. ET, and the matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2.