Owner of Obama Gas Station Charged with Tax Evasion

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The owner of one of the Midlands more uniquely named convenience stores is charged with tax evasion.

A spokesperson for the State Department of Revenue says Murad Alhanik, owner of the Obama Gas Station on N. Main St. is charged with four counts of tax evasion.

Investigators say between 2013 and 2016 Alhanik avoided paying more than $136,000 in sales taxes.

If convicted, he faces fines and up to five years in prison per count.