Staley, Gamecocks prepping to play Lady Vols without Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One day after seeing All-American A’ja Wilson carried off the floor with a sprained ankle, Dawn Staley is getting her Gamecocks ready to play their sixth ranked opponent of the season without their top player.

No. 6 Tennessee (15-1, 3-1 SEC) comes to face No. 9 Carolina (14-2, 3-1) Sunday at 1:00 p.m., but as of Friday’s afternoon practice, Wilson wasn’t present and instead was getting treatment on her right leg. Staley said she hadn’t seen her to that point in the day during the late afternoon session with her team.

Through 16 matchups, Wilson is averaging 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.