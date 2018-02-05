NTSB on Amtrak Train Crash: ‘A lot has been done, a lot still needs to be done’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The NTSB has released new details in the Amtrak train crash in Cayce.

The NTSB says the event data recorder was recovered from the wreckage.

According to the NTSB Chair, 7 seconds before the end of the recorder, the Amtrak train was traveling at 56 miles per hour. And you can hear the brake pipes begin decreasing, says Robert Sumwalt.

Investigators say the Amtrak train collided with a parked CSX train early Sunday morning.

Officials say the Amtrak train was on the wrong track when it collided with the freight train early Sunday morning, killing two people and injuring 116, officials said.

Sumwalt says they interviewed the CSX crew, the train dispatcher and the surviving Amtrak crew members.

In terms of the crash site, Sumwalt says investigators are removing equipment from the scene in Cayce.

The NTSB expects to be in town, working on the investigation, until the weekend.

This is a developing story.