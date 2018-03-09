Deputies: Orangeburg County woman, 87, in route to help stranded son was last seen at truck stop

Hattie Edwards/Provided

Hattie Edwards/Provided



ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in locating a senior who they say hasn’t been seen by family since leaving to help a relative with vehicle trouble.

Hattie Edwards, 87, of Springfield was last seen just before noon Thursday, March 8 at a truck stop on Highway 301.

Relatives told authorities that Edwards left her Surrey Race Road home around 10 a.m. to assist her son, who had run out of gas on Highway 21 in Colleton County but never arrived.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that around 8 p.m. Thursday family members reported the Springfield woman missing.

Investigators say they were able to track down a motorist who had been at Love’s Truck Stop on Highway 301 around 11:55 a.m.

The motorist told investigators that he had loaned Edwards his phone when he noticed she seemed distressed. Edwards explained to the motorist she was trying to find her son and had gotten lost.

The motorist and the victim’s son – via the motorist’s phone – gave her new directions to the son’s location. The motorist told investigators Edwards seemed to understand the directions.

She hasn’t been seen since; Edwards is described as a light-skinned black female standing about 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

She is driving a tan Kia Forte.

If anyone has any information, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.