Teen Dies After Car Catches Fire in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A 16-year-old is dead after his car crashed and caught fire in Richland County on Saturday Morning.

Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Clemson Road in Elgin at 12:30am. The car left the roadway, struck a guardrail and caught fire, according to investigators.

On Saturday, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the victim, James Lawrence Jefferson III, died at the scene due to asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.