Saluda Co. Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty





Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says it has lost one of its own.

According to Sheriff John Perry, Corporal Dale Hallman was part of the bloodhound team responding in pursuit of a suspect Thursday night who was armed and in custody of a child.

Sheriff Perry says Corporal Hallman was killed in a single-vehicle collision while responding to the scene.

Corporal Hallman served with the Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office for five years earning the Medal of Valor in 2016.