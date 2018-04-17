Police in Forest Acres Investigate Shooting

Forest Acres, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Forest Acres are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning.

Chief Gene Sealy says it happened at the intersection of Verner St. and Cherry Laurel Dr.

Investigators say the incident began with an argument inside a car and ended with the shooting in Forest Acres.

Sealy says the victim was shot in the chest and is currently in stable condition.

If you have any information on this incident call the Forest Acres Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.