Transfer Harvey moving within SEC, coming to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Texas A&M cornerback Nick Harvey announced on social media Wednesday that he is transferring within the SEC, joining the Gamecocks ahead of the 2018 season.

Graduating from College Station this school year, the 5-foot-10, 185 pound defender from Lancaster, TX can immediately play for Carolina this fall, using his final season of eligibility to do so.

Harvey missed the entirety of the 2017 season, redshirting to recover from a knee injury. He previously started 12 games for the Aggies in 2016, leading the team with 10 pass breakups. Across his three year collegiate career, Nick has recorded 109 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and one interception.

He chose USC over Tennessee, Auburn, and Arizona. The Aggies and Gamecocks meet at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall on October 13.