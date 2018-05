WATCH: Cardinal Newman blanks Pinewood Prep, 7-0 in SCISA semis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Cardinal Newman used a strong, first-half offensive output Thursday night to cruise to a 7-0 win over Pinewood Prep, sending the Cardinals to the 3A SCISA championship.

Cardinal Newman now faces Hammond Saturday at 5 p.m. in the 3A SCISA final at Cardinal Newman.