16 arrested at State House after ‘Poor People’s Campaign’

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – For the second week in a row, protestors gathered at the State House calling for economic equality.

Organizers say they are calling for a massiveĀ overhaul of the nation’s voting rights laws and new programs for those in poverty.

Protests intensified during the second of what will be six weeks of action as activists blocked Main Street inĀ Columbia.

