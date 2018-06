Multiple Agencies Working on Recovery After Kayakers find body in Broad River

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Multiple agencies are trying to recover a body that was discovered by Kayakers in the Broad River Saturday.

Columbia police, and fire officials are on scene near River Hill Circle trying to recover the body.

The Richland County Coroner is en route and will identify the person and determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for updates.