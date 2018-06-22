Officer fired for “abusing his authority” by pulling over daughter’s boyfriend

Lorain, OH (WOLO) — A 26 year veteran of the police Lorain Police Department is without a job tonight. According to his superior officer the officer “abused his authority” when he pulled his daughter’s boyfriend over before forcing his 18 year old daughter into the back of his cruiser.

You can see the dash cam images showing both of the teens protesting the actions, but it didn’t stop the officer from pushing his legally grown daughter into the car and driving away with her screaming in the backseat of his cruiser.

ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story.