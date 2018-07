1 killed, 2 injured in apartment shooting in West Columbia

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – 1 person was killed and 2 were injured at a shooting at the New Brookland Apartment Complex in West Columbia.

Officials say the incident happened just after 2 p.m. at 925 Glenn Street in West Columbia.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have updates as they become available.