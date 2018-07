Blowfish peel past Bananas in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WOLO) – For just the second time this season, Lexington County won consecutive games, defeating Savannah Thursday night 7-4.

The Blowfish were coming off their highest scoring performance of the season, topping Florence on the Fourth of July 15-7.

Now at 10-18 on the summer, the team continues a four-game road trip by heading to to Florence Friday.

Video courtesy of WJCL.