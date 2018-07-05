Drive take second-straight from Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC – Catcher Carlos Sanchez finally introduced himself to the city of Columbia. In just his fourth start as a Firefly, the 22-year-old tallied a season-high three hits and knocked in a run. The Fireflies fell to the Greenville Drive, though, on Thursday, 4-2.

Thursday was just the second home start for Sanchez, too. The catcher drove in the run in the second inning and then proceeded to single in his next three at-bats. Sanchez’s RBI groundout in the second plated Quinn Brodey(who had tripled), but the run only slice into a Greenville (7-8, 32-52) lead. The Drive had scored two opening-inning runs, including Tanner Nishioka’s lead-off homer.

The visitors pulled ahead 3-1 in the fourth. Samuel Miranda doubled with two outs and scored on another Nishioka hit. This time the designated hitter’s single scored a run. The Drive jumped ahead 4-1 with a sixth-inning score.

Columbia (7-7, 41-40) answered back in the home half of the sixth. The second triple of the night this time jolted off of Blake Tiberi’s bat. With two outs, Jeremy Vasquez launched a line drive back up the middle and plated his 39th run of the year. That would be the final piece of offense for either squads on Thursday.

Kutter Crawford (W, 3-4) pitched into the seventh against the Fireflies and struck out six while walking just one. Tony Dibrell (L, 3-4) was dealt the loss even despite gutting through five frames. Josh Payne, Luc Rennie andConner O’Neil combined for four scoreless innings out of Columbia’s bullpen.

The Fireflies and Drive finish their three-game series on Friday at 7:05 ET. You can watch the action on MiLB.TV or listen in on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

