RCSD and CPD collect nearly 300 guns in joint effort to reduce gun violence

Richland County, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department have teamed up in an effort to reduce gun violence in the Midlands and according to Sheriff Leon Lott, it’s working.

At a joint news conference today Lott and CPD Chief Skip Holbrook announced that since their 60-day initiative began they’ve seized hundreds of illegal guns off the streets, arrested dangerous suspects and have seen a decrease in the number of shootings they have responded to.

Both RCSD and CPD say they intend to keep the initiative going through mid-August.