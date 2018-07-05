Trump tweets EPA leader Scott Pruitt has resigned

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – After months of controversy and ethical discussions, Scott Pruitt has resigned as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

President Trump tweeted the news from his personal account on Thursday.


This comes after months of allegations of Pruitt abusing his power, including spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on first-class travel and several other allegations.

EPA Deputy, Andrew Wheeler, will take Pruitt’s place as Administrator starting on Monday

