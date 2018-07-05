Trump tweets EPA leader Scott Pruitt has resigned

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – After months of controversy and ethical discussions, Scott Pruitt has resigned as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

President Trump tweeted the news from his personal account on Thursday.

…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018



This comes after months of allegations of Pruitt abusing his power, including spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on first-class travel and several other allegations.

EPA Deputy, Andrew Wheeler, will take Pruitt’s place as Administrator starting on Monday