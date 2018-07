26-year-old dies as a result of motorcycle crash

Lexington Co, S.C. (WOLO) – A 26-year-old died as a result of a crash on Charleston Highway this morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle.

The cyclist died as a result of the crash, was identified at 26-year-old Wesley Hutto.

The crash is under investigation.