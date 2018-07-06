“Back to the drawing board,” Gov. Henry McMaster Says After Vetoing 42 Items

Angela Rogers,

 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed 42 items from the General Appropriations Act on Friday morning. McMaster says South Carolina is winning with more than 21,000 new jobs, $6 billion in new capital investment, and unemployment at its lowest since 2000. He says the General Assembly has a few provisos that don’t align with his proposed Executive Budget. Two key vetoes were lack in transparency and accountability with High Education, and taxpayer money going to subsidize Planned Parenthood.

ABC Columbia will update this article.

Share

Related

CPD Officer Charged with Burglary, Domestic Violen...
Fatal Accident on Charleston Hwy
Search widens for source of Novichok nerve agent i...
What is the status of migrant family reunification...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android