“Back to the drawing board,” Gov. Henry McMaster Says After Vetoing 42 Items

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed 42 items from the General Appropriations Act on Friday morning. McMaster says South Carolina is winning with more than 21,000 new jobs, $6 billion in new capital investment, and unemployment at its lowest since 2000. He says the General Assembly has a few provisos that don’t align with his proposed Executive Budget. Two key vetoes were lack in transparency and accountability with High Education, and taxpayer money going to subsidize Planned Parenthood.

