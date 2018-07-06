Blowfish get ready to host CPL All-Star Weekend

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – For the first time since the team moved to Lexington County, the Blowfish are hosting the 20th annual Coastal Plain League All-Star Show this Sunday and Monday.

Festivities begin on Sunday, with All-Star Fan Fest kicking off at 5:30 p.m. as the gates open. Those in attendance will get to mingle with the CPL’s best players at an autograph session, while Dixie Youth All-Stars will face off with local media in a mini home run derby.

But when the college players head out on the diamond for competition at 7:30 p.m., they’ll be demonstrating their skills in bunting, hitting, and pitching competitions.

Monday’s All-Star Game starts at 7:05 p.m.