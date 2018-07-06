Drive finish sweep of Fireflies in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC – Blake Tiberi extended his on-base streak to 19 games in a 7-3 loss to Greenville at Spirit Communications Park. The 23-year-old produced his fifth three-hit game (three singles) of the season. This is the third-longest on-base streak by a Firefly this season (Jeremy Vasquez – 29, Raphael Gladu – 28). Despite the defeat, all nine Firefly hitters reached base safely at least once on Friday night.

The Fireflies (7-8, 41-41) plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Edgardo Fermin led off with his team-leading sixth triple of the season. Tiberi’s RBI groundout knocked in Fermin and the home team held a 1-0 edge.

Both squads traded runs in the third frame. Kervin Suarez tripled and then scored on Isaias Lucena’s single. Columbia responded when Scott Manea drove in Tiberi with a two-out single and regained the lead, 2-1.

The game quickly turned after Greenville (8-8, 34-52) tallied a combined five runs in fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-3 lead. This forced Columbia’s starter Zac Grotz to leave the game after five frames. Even though Grotz absorbed six earned runs, the right-hander matched a season-high with eight strikeouts. The 25-year-old used 100 pitches in his fourth start of the season.

The Fireflies also had scoring chances in the fourth and fifth, but couldn’t capitalize. Fermin lined into a double play in the fourth with the bases loaded and one out . In the fifth, the club had the bases loaded again – this time with two outs – and only scored once.

Darwin Ramos and Carlos Hernandez flashed a total of three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. For the third straight outing, Ramos tossed two shutout stanzas. Hernandez registered two strikeouts in one inning.

Scott Manea inked his name across Friday night’s series finale. Manea brought in two runs with a pair of hits and also earned two walks. The 22-year-old has collected five hits and eight RBIs over the last four games.

Columbia resumes its six-game homestand with Superhero Night on Saturday at Spirit Communications Park. The Fireflies welcome the RiverDogs and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. RHP Yeizo Campos (1-0, 2.90) makes the start for Columbia and Charleston counters with Janson Junk (2-1, 4.08). You can listen to the action beginning at 5:45 p.m. on FOX SPORTS Radio 1400 AM or online at columbiafireflies.com. The game is also available to watch live on MiLB.tv.

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.