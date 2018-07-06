Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection with West Columbia apartment shooting

Jacqueline Lawson,

Damien Lavar Ritter

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department has released the name of the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that took place at an apartment complex yesterday afternoon.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Damien Lavar Ritter is wanted for murder after the incident at New Brookland Apartment complex in West Columbia.

Officials describe Ritter as a black male, 5’4” and 160 lbs. Police say he may be driving a reddish color Chevy Tahoe with South Carolina tag # 8839LW.

Ritter is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the individual, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or Midlands CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

