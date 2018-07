Unemployment rates

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The June jobs report is out and for the first time in nearly a year, unemployment has gone up.

Unemployment rose to 4 percent in the month of June with more Americans entering the labor force looking for work. the economy added 213-thousand jobs, marking another strong month of gains.

Wages were up two-point-seven percent from a year ago, but showed very little change from may, barely outpacing the rise in inflation.