ABC Columbia reps media team in CPL All-Star HR Derby

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia’s own Tyler Ryan and Greg Brzozowski helped represent the local media team competing in the 20th Coastal Plain League All-Star Show’s Mini Home Run Derby Sunday.

But their side didn’t stand a chance against a team of talented Dixie Youth All-Stars, who easily dispatched the squad of broadcasters and reporters in the first on-field event of the team’s Fan Fest.

Lexington natives Tyler DeRenzo, Garrett Sanders, Colby Reynolds, Samantha Nicole Carpenter, and Cayce’s Anthony Korzen cleared the brought-in fences early and often, while the local media was happy to collect whatever points they could.

The CPL All-Star Game is set for 7:05 p.m. Monday night at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.