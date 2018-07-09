Arson suspect arrested for North Columbia house fire

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with an intentionally set fire that occurred in North Columbia.

The fire happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on May 5 at 3517 Beaumont Avenue.

According to a news release sent Monday (7/9), Michael McClellan is accused of breaking into the vacant home and intentionally setting multiple fires causing approximately $20,000 in structural damage and $3,000 in damage to the contents.

Multiple state and federal agencies, including the ATF, were investigating the fire.

