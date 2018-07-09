Despite great defense, Fireflies drop fifth-straight

COLUMBIA, SC – Luc Rennie made his first professional start in more than two years and was tremendous on Sunday afternoon. The righty tossed seven innings and fanned seven batters. However the strong effort wasn’t enough as Columbia fell 9-6 to Charleston at Spirit Communications Park.

Rennie signed a free-agent contract with the Mets on July 5, 2018 and had made just one relief appearance for the Fireflies before Sunday. Before joining the Mets organization, the 25-year-old pitched in the Frontier League with the Evansville Otters.

Columbia watched a 5-4 lead evaporate in the top of the ninth inning. Following Matt McPhearson’s RBI single – game tied at 5 and bases loaded – Oswaldo Cabrera smashed a grand slam down the right-field line. This proved to be the difference in the game as the home team managed to score only one run in the bottom of the frame.

The Fireflies (7-10, 41-43) trailed 2-0 through five and a half innings, but erupted in the bottom of the sixth. Hansel Moreno led off with a walk and then sprinted first to home on Edgardo Fermin’s double. After Matt Winaker was hit by a pitch, Columbia plated its next run when Jeremy Vasquez knocked in Fermin on an RBI single. Quinn Brodey capped off the stanza and smacked a two-run double, scoring Winaker and Vasquez. The home team grabbed a 4-2 advantage after six frames.

Charleston (12-4, 45-39) responded and tallied two runs in the eighth. Wilkerman Garcia scored on a wild pitch and Dermis Garcia tied the game with a solo home run. In the bottom of the frame, Columbia broke the 4-4 tie. Scott Manea reached on a throwing error and later advanced to second on a passed ball with Brodey at the dish. Moments later, Brodey crushed a single into left field. Matt McPhearson misplayed the ball on a hop – went between his legs and rolled to the wall – and Manea scored.

Columbia battles Charleston in the series finale on Monday night at Spirit Communications Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and you can listen to the action live at 6:45 p.m. on FOX SPORTS Radio 1400 AM or watch the game on MiLB.tv. RHP Chris Viall (2-4, 4.43) makes the start for the Fireflies and faces RiverDogs hurler Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 5.40).

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.