Lexington County hosts CPL All-Star Skills Competition

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The best players from all across the Coastal Plain League battled in the batters box and on the mound Sunday night, seeing who’s fundamentals were stronger and talents could lead them to victory and bragging rights.

For the first time since setting roots in their current ballpark in Lexington County, the Blowfish are hosting the CPL’s All-Star Show. The two-day slate started Sunday with the park hosting multiple events, highlighted by a skills competition between the two teams.

The National team, including the Blowfish, defeated the American team 26-15, out-bunting, hitting, and pitching the other side.

While each group was working towards a win, all were excited to enjoy the night and make the most of Lexington County rolling out the welcome mat.

The CPL All-Star Game will be played Monday night at 7:05 p.m. at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. ECU’s Chandler Jenkins and Georgia’s Connor Tate will represent the Blowfish in the exhibition.