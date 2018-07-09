Midlands Missionaries Stuck In Haiti Finally Get To Return Home

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)– A mission team from the Midlands is stuck in Haiti because of violent protests. The team was only supposed to be there a week but had to stay longer due to violent riots.

ABC Columbia is told the entire team is safe and finally on their way home. The group of mostly high school and college students were supposed to come back Saturday but because of violent protests causing fires in the streets, so the team couldn’t make it to the airport.

“We went to Haiti the year before, and the year before, and the year before. So to be honest about it, I don’t think any of us were foresing what the potential could be. And obviously the world situation can change and we’ve seen that with this,” Paul Allen, minister of congregational care, said.

The violent protests are over an increase in fuel prices, despite the Haitian government saying they would suspend the price hike.

Allen has had to talk with many of the parents who are waiting for their child’’ return.

“Jesus says not to worry or be anxious, but we can still be highly concerned when it applies to us,” Jesus said. Allen said they have received prayers and messages from all over and he hopes they continue to pray for their safe return, as well as the return of other missionaries who are in Haiti. Chapin Baptist Church also has a mission team over there waiting to come home.

“We’re the recipient of prayers from all over the country, and for that, we’re eternally grateful. And we thank you for that,” Allen said.

However, this does not change Chapin United Methodist church’s mission, and he said if it is safe, they are planning on sending teams over next year to help the torn country continue to rebuild.

“They will come back and they will have received more from the people of Haiti than they gave, and they will want to go right back next year if they can,” Allen said.

The team is expected to arrive in Atlanta at 7 Monday night. Many people in the community are very hopeful and thankful for their safe return.