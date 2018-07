Ready for the Next Eclipse?

We here in South Carolina had a front row seat to the total solar eclipse last August.



If you’re looking forward to the next one in the U.S., you only have to wait 5 years and 9 months. On April 8, 2024, another total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine. See the map below of all the total eclipses in North America from 2001-2050. You have plenty of time to plan!