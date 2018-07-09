US Marshals search for fugitive with SC ties

New Haven, CT (WOLO) — The US Marshal Service is hoping you can help them locate a Connecticut man accused of trying to kill his estranged wife. Authorities believe he has ties to multiple states up and down the East Coast, including here in South Carolina.

Law enforcement officials say 42 year old Tramaine Poole is wanted for the May 31st deadly shooting of Tyekqua Nesbitt and a May 7th attempted murder.

Officials say the incident took place around 10pm along the corner of Wilmont Road and Wintergreen Avenue in New Haven, CT. Police responded to a shooting there and found a 28 year old female that had been shot to death inside a vehicle in front of her 6 and 11 year old children authorities say were passengers in the car.

US Marshals describe as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds and may be wearing a dreadlock wig as a disguise. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Poole has ties to Fitchburg, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York City, North Carolina, South Carolina, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

A 30 thousand dollar reward is now being offered for information leading to the direct arrest of Poole. If you see him, or know of his whereabouts you’re asked to call US Marshals at 1877-wanted-2.