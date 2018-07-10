Breault joins Clemson softball staff as assistant coach

CLEMSON, S.C. – Courtney Breault has been named Assistant Coach for the Clemson softball program, as announced by Head Coach John Rittman on Tuesday morning. Breault will work primarily with the Tigers’ infielders and offense, and will also serve as recruiting coordinator and coordinator of camps and clinics. Breault joins Rittman and Associate Head Coach Kyle Jamieson on the staff, as they prepare for the program’s first pitch, in February of 2020.

“I am extremely excited to add Courtney to our staff. She is a very dynamic coach, and brings a lot of knowledge, passion and energy,” said Rittman. “She has an infectious personality and our players are going to enjoy her as a coach and a role model. She is a very knowledgeable coach who will assist in all aspects of our program, but will primarily work with infielders and our offense. Off the field, she will be our recruiting coordinator and will be in charge of our camps and clinics.

“Courtney spent four years at Furman where she helped put that program on the map, including winning a conference championship in her last season. As a player, she helped lead Nebraska to the Women’s College World Series her senior year. Those experiences will help our team understand what it takes to compete at that level.”

Breault served as an assistant coach under Jamieson at Furman from 2014-17, during which time the Paladins achieved three-straight 30-win seasons from 2015-17, and claimed a share of the SoCon Championship in 2017. In her three seasons, Paladin players were named SoCon Player of the Year (2015), Pitcher of the Year (2017) and Freshman of the Year (2017), while earning numerous all-conference accolades. Breault also helped coach Furman’s single-season home run record holder (2016) and the school’s career home run record holder (2015-17).

In addition to coaching, Breault was responsible for the Furman program’s budget, travel, scheduling and equipment. She also assisted with scholarship allocation and coordinated all multi-team tournaments hosted by the Paladins.

The native of Roseville, Calif. played for Nebraska in 2012 and 2013, where she was a two-time All-Big Ten Second-Team selection and a three-time member of the Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. As a senior in 2013, Breault led the Cornhuskers to a berth in the Women’s College World Series, the program’s first WCWS appearance in 10 years.

Breault began her collegiate softball career at Arkansas, where she played two seasons for the Razorbacks in 2010 and 2011, during which time Jamieson served as an assistant coach. She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2010 and was a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

Breault graduated from Nebraska in 2013 with a degree in Business Management.

“I am very thankful and honored for the opportunity given to me by Coach Rittman and Coach Jamieson to join the Clemson community,” said Breault. “I am excited to be a part of building the Clemson Softball program from the ground up, and I look forward to helping to create a positive and winning culture.”