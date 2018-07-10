Convenience store robberies arrests

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department two suspects wanted in connection with a string of convenience store armed robberies have been arrested in New Jersey.
Deputies say US Marshals arrested Devontre Jackson and Jason Timmons Tuesday morning.

This is a story we've been tracking for several weeks now.
investigators say in each of the incidents, Jackson, Timmons, and 17 year old De’Avian Young would enter a business wearing masks armed with a shotgun.

