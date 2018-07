Corrections officer of the year recognized

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —Congratulations are in order for one Lexington County Officer.

Lexington County detention Officer Reggie Lighty was awarded the State’s detention officer of the year award.

The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association recognized Officer Lighty for the life-saving actions he took when he found

An inmate unresponsive after a suicide attempt last year. Officer Lighty says his win is a testament to his entire Department.